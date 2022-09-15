Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial documentary trailer reveals never-before-seen footage

The trailer for upcoming documentary of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard infamous trial has revealed some new shocking details.



The clip from the upcoming documentary "Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial" promises a riveting reveal of events from the ex-couple's highly publicised libel trial.

In the trailer, a text from Johnny is read out in court, saying: "She's begging for total global humiliation."



Depp then says in another court scene: "I'm not proud of any of the language that I've used.”

Heard can be seen stating: "I've received thousands of death threats since this trial started, people mocking my testimony about being assaulted. I just want them to leave me alone."

A documented show, set to release on September 20, focuses on the blockbuster libel lawsuit, which saw the 59-year-old actor suing his ex-wife Heard for defamation over an article.

The documentary will show clips from the Virginia trial of Heard and Depp's testimonies, leading to the eventual verdict of The Pirates of The Caribbean actor's victory. It promises a riveting show of events “with intimate access to Depp’s lawyers, legal experts and journalists."