‘Blonde’ premiere: Ana de Armas sets temperatures soaring in gold-and-silver halter dress

Ana de Armas never fails to turn up the heat and dazzle fans with her unmatched beauty and distinct sense of style.
Ana recently stole the show in a gorgeous gold-and-silver halter dress that seemed to be inspired by classic Hollywood glamour as she walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new film Blonde.
The 34-year-old actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she was dressed for the premiere at Hollywood's iconic Chinese Theatre in a sizzling plunging neckline reminiscent of icon outfits once worn by Marilyn Monroe, whom Ana portrays a fictional version of in the film, which is inspired by Joyce Carol Oates' classic novel of the same name.
Ana's eye-catching dress featured a halter collar and a plunging V-shaped collar putting the spotlight on her cleavage.
The outfit hugged her curves and emphasized her hourglass figure, before dropping down to the ground with a small train that trailed her.
Her dress was covered in thick silver spangles, while gold fabric peaked out from beneath. She stayed on theme with a gold bracelet with diamond-encrusted lines for some extra sparkle.
To add more glamour to her look The Blade Runner 2049 actress wore her long brunette locks styled pin straight with a middle part as it cascaded down her back.
