'Joyland' continues to make Pakistan proud globally, reaches TIFF

Saim Sadiq's Joyland achieves another milestone as the film has been selected in the Toronto International Film Festival.
Earlier, the film had its premiere show at the Cannes 2022, where it received a lot of appreciation by the audience and a standing ovation by the Jury.
Later on, Joyland got nominated in the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for the category of Best Film from the Sub-Continent. The film successfully won the award for the category.
Now, Saim Sadiq's directorial will be having it's North American premiere at the TIFF.
As per the schedule, the film will have it's screening from 8th-19th September in theatres along with one digital show.
Khoosatfilms revealed the news via Instagram, wrote: "After making waves at Cannes and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Joyland continues to achieve prestigious milestones, now marking its North American premier at the esteemed Toronto International Film Festival @tiff_net. The film is scheduked to screen from 8th-19th September in theatres, including one digital show."
Film Joyland features: Sania Saeed, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gillani, Ali Junejo in the vital roles.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are up for doing more films together
Her new album drops on September 23rd
Meghan Markle accused of constantly trying to attack the royal family with her words
BLACKPINK's Lisa solo track 'MONEY' smashing new sales record in United States
Sheryl Lee Ralph gives a powerful acceptance speech at the 74th Emmy Awards
Psychic said, “I predict that around his 80th birthday, King Charles is going to start sharing duties with his son,...