'Joyland' continues to make Pakistan proud globally, reaches TIFF

Joyland to have a screening at the TIFF

Saim Sadiq's Joyland achieves another milestone as the film has been selected in the Toronto International Film Festival.



Earlier, the film had its premiere show at the Cannes 2022, where it received a lot of appreciation by the audience and a standing ovation by the Jury.

Later on, Joyland got nominated in the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for the category of Best Film from the Sub-Continent. The film successfully won the award for the category.

Now, Saim Sadiq's directorial will be having it's North American premiere at the TIFF.

As per the schedule, the film will have it's screening from 8th-19th September in theatres along with one digital show.

Khoosatfilms revealed the news via Instagram, wrote: "After making waves at Cannes and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Joyland continues to achieve prestigious milestones, now marking its North American premier at the esteemed Toronto International Film Festival @tiff_net. The film is scheduked to screen from 8th-19th September in theatres, including one digital show."





Film Joyland features: Sania Saeed, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gillani, Ali Junejo in the vital roles.