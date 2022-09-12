Netflix's Top 10 highest rated shows to binge watch now

Netflix has a collection of highest rated shows of all time that viewers can watch before they are dropped.

The streaming giant has been bringing the best shows and movies since 1997.

From action-thriller to comedy-romance, suspense, horror, drama, and crime, content from all genres is widely available on the portal for entertainment geeks.

Here’s a list of Top-Ten highest rated shows on Netflix to binge-watch now:





1. Breaking Bad:

It is an American crime-thriller drama series which is created by Vince Gilligan.

The series is based on the story of an underpaid and overqualified high-school chemistry professor Walter White played by Bryan Cranston.

Walter’s life was completely changed when he gets diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer and in order to secure his family’s future after his death, he along with his former student Jesse Pinkman starts producing and selling the deadly drug crystal meth.

The show received plenty of appreciation from viewers worldwide and it also achieved 9.5 IMBD ratings which are the highest in the history of Netflix.





2. Better call Saul:

It is an American crime drama. The series is a spin-off prequel and sequel to Vince Gilligan’s previous series Breaking Bad. The drama revolves around Jimmy McGill played by Bob Odenkirk who is an earnest lawyer and was a con artist previously. Jimmy later develops into an egocentric criminal defence attorney known as Saul Goodman.









3. The Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders is a British crime drama television series created by Steven Knight and it was filmed in Birmingham, England.

The show follows the exploits of the popular crime gang of Birmingham city which was led by their cunning boss Thomas Shelby played by Cillian Murphy. Thomas is ready to go to any lengths in order to make his gang stronger and influential, he navigates with major ups and downs throughout his journey.

The crime thriller received 8.8 IMDB ratings.





4. Money Heist

Money Heist is a Spanish crime series which is created by Álex Pina. The series is about the plan and execution of the plan of two major heists led by the main protagonist known as Professor, the first robbery was done at the Royal Mint of Spain and the other one was at the Bank of Spain. The story of the show has been narrated by Tokyo (one of the thieves).

The series consists of a total of 5 seasons and it gained 8.2 IMDB ratings.





5. Dark

It is German Sci-fi thriller series created by Baran bo Odar. The story begins when Children start vanishing from the German town of Winden followed by unfolding the reality of relationships, double lives, and the mysterious pasts of four families living there. The sci-fi series also explores the implications of time and its effect on human nature.

The drama has 8.7 IMDB ratings.





6. Squid Game

Squid Game is a South Korean survival drama television series. The show is created by Hwang Dong-Hyuk.

The show revolves around 456 players who risk their lives to play a series of deadly children’s games in order to win US$35 million as they all are facing a deep financial crisis.

The IMDB ratings of the show are 8.









7. The Queen’s Gambit

It is an American coming-of-age period drama based on a novel written by Walter Trevis. The series is created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott.

The Primetime Emmy Award-winning drama revolves around a fictional chess prodigy who struggles with drug and alcohol addiction while she is on her rise to the top of the chess world.

The show received 8.6 IMDB ratings.









8. House of Cards

It is an American political thriller series created by Beau Willimon. The show depicts the story of Frank Underwood who with the help of his wife Clair gains political power.

Frank decides to go to all lengths to become the president of the country, on his journey to gain that power he chooses the way of ruthlessness, pragmatism, manipulation and betrayal.

It has obtained 8.7 IMDB ratings.





9. Sacred Games

Sacred Games is an Indian neo-noir crime thriller series based on Vikram Chandra’s novel of the same name. The series is created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap.

The show depicts the story of Sartaj Singh played by Saif Ali Khan who is a troubled police officer in Mumbai. Sartaj's life goes upside down after he receives a phone call from gangster Ganesh Gaitonde played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who tells him to save the city within 25 days. The series consists of two seasons only.

The IMDB rating of the crime series is 8.5.





10. Mindhunter

It is an American crime series created by Joe Penhall. The series revolves around three FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench along with psychologist Wendy Carr who together launch a research project to interview imprisoned serial killers to understand their psychology so they can use this knowledge to solve the cases in future.

The crime thriller has 8.6 IMDB ratings.







