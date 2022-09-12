 
Monday September 12, 2022
'Prince William invited Harry and Meghan because they were planning to go on their own'

By Web Desk
September 12, 2022
Royal correspondent and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie lashed out at a senior royal biographer for spreading what he said conspiracy theories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Royal biographer Angela Levin said, "So it seems  that William invited  Harry and Meghan  to a walkabout because they were planning to go on their own  and had informed a  USA TV station  to come along. William found it  and stopped it to keep it under control. No surprise there .Thank goodness."

Reacting to her tweet, Scobie wrote, "Imagine calling yourself a journalist and using internet conspiracy theories as a source."