Netflix’s Virgin River most hated character: Hope

Netflix's 'Virgin River' season 4

Hope’s character has some likeable traits however there still is list of reasons why she is the most hated character of the series.





1. Hope hides her rekindled romance

Hope gets together with Doc again, but initially persists to hide it from her community. In fact, she asks Doc to date another woman from the community, so people don’t notice their relationship.





2. Hope meddles in others' affairs

Hope is seen to have a controlling attitude where she tends to meddle in other people’s affairs and has a bad habit of wanting things to go her own way.







3. Hope is judgmental

One of Hope's personality traits is being extra judgmental as is evident by her nature of perceiving other women of her age, in her social circle. Her judgement is recognized as harsh and not well deserved by the audience.





4. Hope is not welcoming

Throughout the series, hope seldom appears as unwelcoming which makes her behaviour irritating. When Hope allows Chairmane to stay with her, she doesn’t make any effort to ensure her comfort as she doesn’t think highly of her. This makes her character a bit petty.







5. Hope holds grudges

Hope is a headstrong lady who tends to hold grudges against others especially when someone hurts her feelings. On the other hand, she gets annoyed when someone else from her circle holds grudges which makes her character a bit of a hypocrite.

