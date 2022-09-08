Meghan Markle ‘turns into her father’ as she speaks to press

Meghan Markle has refused to keep a low profile as she has recently done multiple interviews prompting a backlash by the royal commentators.

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told BBC Breakfast hosts Roger Johnson and Rachel Burde that the Suits alum is becoming like her dad.

“I am sorry to say because I was a great advocate of Meghan when she joined the royal family but I’m sorry to say she seems to be turning into her father,” Bond said, as per Express.

“She castigated Thomas Markle, her father, for constantly talking to the press and now she can’t seem to stop and now she is going on about how dreadful it was in the royal family.”

“She cannot stop going on and on and on about it, they have a wonderful life in California, they have 16 bathrooms, who needs 16 bathrooms?”

Bond continued: “They surely have all they ever wanted and yet they keep on whining and I think a lot of people in Britain feel maybe she should shut up.”