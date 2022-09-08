 
Thursday September 08, 2022
Pictures of Queen’s bruises go viral after health announcement

Queen Elizabeth sparks widespread concern and panic as pictures of bruised hands goes viral

By Web Desk
September 08, 2022
Queen Elizabeth’s bruised fingers and hands in a past public meeting takes the internet by storm and sparked concerns.

The picture in question is from Queen Elizabeth’s meeting with the new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, in Balmoral Castle.

For those unversed, she is still under medical supervision, and is ‘comfortable’.

Fans immediately started sharing and retweeting the image, as well as flooding the comments section.

Some sparked fear among the community by noting how “Seriously, my 88 year old Da had this not long before he passed Feb 2020, before covid hit. It's just old age.” (sic)

Whereas another clarified, “If your blood flow is particularly bad your finger tips will turn white.”  (sic)

Pictures of Queen’s bruises go viral after health announcement