Florence Pugh, Chris Pine will not attend ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ event in New York

Florence Pugh and Chris Pine will not be gracing the red carpet of the New York City premiere of Don’t Worry Darling after the film’s grand opening at the Venice Film Festival, this Monday.

The pair will also miss the Q&A session on September 19, which will give audiences a first look at the film four days before it hits cinemas, reportedly.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros has now confirmed to Rolling Stone that the Little Women actress, 26, will not be in attendance during the NYC Q&A session with the rest of the cast due to her busy filming schedule.

Pugh will be in Budapest filming for her upcoming role in Dune: Part Two, said the production house.

The news comes amid weeks of rumors of behind-the-scenes drama, from on-set romances to casting change disputes and a feud between Pugh and film director Olivia Wilde.

Moreover, a brief yet baffling interaction between Pine and Styles even went viral on social media, with speculations that the former One Direction bandmate had spat on Pine.

Representatives of the Wonder Woman actor have since denied the claims, calling them a “complete fabrication.”

Don’t Worry Darling will hit the theatres on 23 September.