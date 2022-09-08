House of Dragon 'succeeds' for George R.R Martin where Game of Thrones 'faltered'

House of Dragon's showrunners gave George R.R. Martin the joy he was expecting from producer of Game of Thrones.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the famed novelist was upset from some scenes from Game of Thrones season one that was not per author's expectations.



The first season of the show has the responsibility to build up the fantasy universe, including intricate details of the project but under a tight production budget. Though, considered one of the most expensive show of HBO, it still has $6 million per episode budget for its first season.

The 73 year-old writer explaining his "least favourite scene in the entire show" was in the scene where King Robert goes hunting in the woods for a boar, but end up attacked by it.

"Where we really fell down in terms of budget was my least favourite scene in the entire show, in all eight seasons: King Robert goes hunting," the novelist added.

The GRRM further said, "Four guys walking on foot through the woods carrying spears and Robert is giving Renly shit.

"So I never wrote a hunting scene. But I knew what a royal hunting party was like."

Martin then added the scene should be grand, "There would have been a hundred guys. There would have been pavilions. There would have been huntsmen.

There would have been dogs. There would have been horns blowing — that’s how a king goes hunting! He wouldn’t have just been walking through the woods with three of his friends holding spears hoping to meet a boar."

However, the showrunners of House of the Dragon, rectify the mistake in episode three when King Viserys went on a royal hunt at a grand scale as per George R.R Martin's vision.

HBO's House of Dragon is currently running on the HBO Max which drew over 1 million viewers on its premiere smashing all previous records of the streaming service.







