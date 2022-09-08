Katrina Kaif reveals how Vicky Kaushal wooed her into marriage

Katrina Kaif shared how she realised what things were truly important to stick together with a partner

Katrina Kaif revealed some adorable details about her love story with beau Vicky Kaushal on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan.

While the couple keeps their personal life private, Katrina revealed that she knew Vicky was husband-material in the initial stages of their relationship.

On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Katrina divulged that it was his family values that wooed her.

“The most important thing that happened is the way Vicky is with his family, Sunny, his mom and dad, is so incredible.”

Kat also added that Vicky was a little “restrictive” in the beginning of their relationship but she knew in her heart that he was husband-material.

“At some point, even if you find certain things about the way he would be in the beginning of our relationship are little bit restrictive, the one thought that always occurred to me was - if this is the kind of respect, loyalty and the importance he gives to his family, this is the same respect, importance he is going to give to his family when he is married."

"His principles and values are so strong, that to me was so overwhelming," Katrina added.

Reflecting on her past relationships, Katrina also realised what things were truly important to stick together with your partner.

“The important things are not necessarily the frills and fun things, those are lovely, but you know it’s what’s going to take you through in the long run.”

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot back in December 2021 in a guarded ceremony attended by friends and family.