Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt stopped from entering Hindu temple over 'beef'

Ranbir Kapoor and wife Alia Bhatt were reportedly stopped from entering a temple over old comments

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was forcefully stopped by Bajrang Dal protestors from entering the Mahakaleshwar temple over an old video of Ranbir.

The protest by the fringe group came after an old interview of Ranbir surfaced on social media in which the Besharam actor declared his 'love for beef'.

Describing his fondness for the meat, Ranbir had said: “My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them."

"I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan," Ranbir admitted.

Reacting to the same, Bajrang Dal workers chanted 'Jai Shriram' slogans when Ranbir and Alia arrived at the temple.

“We will not allow them to worship at the holy Mahakaleshwar temple as a few days back Ranbir had said that he likes to eat mutton, chicken and beef in non-veg food," said the group.

Confirming the incident, a Mahakal police station official said they dispersed the protesters by cane-charging them.

However, eyewitnesses stated despite the cane charge, the protesters did not allow the couple to enter the temple premises.

According to temple priest, only the film's director Ayan Mukerji was allowed to enter in the temple.

Amid the protest, the #BoycottBrahmastra is trending on social media, asking people not to watch the film.

Brahmastra is one of the most expensive film made in Bollywood with a budget of INR 410 crore.