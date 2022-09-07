Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s son named after Archie comic books?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has revealed her favourite books as a child on the third episode of her podcast Archetypes.
Speaking to Mindy Kaling on her podcast, Meghan said she loved the Archie comic books.
However, she clarified these were not the inspiration for her son Archie’s name.
Archie and Lilibet’s mother said, “You know, I was that typical latchkey kid because my parents both worked and they're immigrants and there was I think it all just like your personality, right like my personality loved freedom and so for me I love just being able to read you know and I was a kid, it was like established roots in this country make money.
“And also a latchkey kid and I think gosh I read a lot of Archie comic books.”
She insisted, “My son is not named after Archie comic books but I loved them.”
Kartik Aaryan’s leading lady is finalised or not? Makers issue statement to media portals
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly split earlier last month
Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen are reportedly still feuding over his decision to ‘unretire’ from the NFL
Prince Harry lost mother, Princess Diana, in 1997 car accident
Johnny Depp had private photos of Amber Heard in his possession
Meghan Markle talks about the societal perceptions of beauty in new Archetypes episode