Meghan Markle gives chill vibes in rib knit top and belted wide-leg trousers as she arrives in Germany

Meghan Markle left onlookers in awe with her summer get-up as she arrived Germany on Tuesday for an Invictus Games event with her husband Prince Harry after attending the One Young World Summit in Manchester.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked down the red carpet and garnered massive praise from the audience.

Archie and Lilbet's mom Meghan stole limelight with her gorgeous appearance at the event. She looked effortlessly chic in light beige rib knit top and a pair of belted wide-leg trousers. Her perfect hairdo was adding to her look.

Lilies were dancing on Meghan's cheeks a she was all smiles with her husband Prince Harry who opted for a dapper light grey suit and brown suede shoes for the event.

The couple's visit includes a cruise aboard, The MS Rhein Galaxie, on which they will travel along the Rhine to Duisberg. Their final stop will be the Merkur-Spiel sports stadium where The Invictus Games will be held.

Harry and Meghan are expected to return to London on Thursday for the annual WellChild awards where the Duke, as patron, will deliver a speech.