Meghan and Harry slammed as 'fake royals' as Sussexes kick off their UK tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off their royal tour by attending the One Young World summit, held at the Bridgewater Hall on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first public appearance in the UK since returning for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Lilibet and Archie's parents were reportedly chauffeured to Euston Station in London where they were escorted through a side entrance together with a team of private security guards.



The couple faced protests as they arrived at this evening's opening ceremony for the summit in Manchester.

One of the protesters held a poster calling Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'fake royals', while standing outside the Manchester venue.

Meghan talked about perseverance as she delivered her first speech on the British soil since quitting the royal job.

