Zendaya steps outside in style with Tom Holland for stroll together in NYC

Tom Holland and Zendaya appeared in high spirits on Friday as they stepped out for a stroll together, giving off perfect couple goals.

The twosome, both 26, enjoyed a stroll together after picking up coffees in the Big Apple ahead of the weekend.

The outing comes after they celebrated the Euphoria star's birthday together on Thursday night.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Zendaya looked breathtakingly beautiful in a slightly oversized light grey t-shirt that read 'I Am' in dark lettering on the front.

She paired it with a gold and red patterned scarf that she draped over her shoulders.

For his part, the Spider-Man star looked dapper as he stepped out in a pair of blue and gold Nike Air Max sneakers.

On Thursday night they celebrated the Oakland native's special day with dinner at MAMO.

They were joined by her mom, Claire Stoermer, 58, and her costar Hunter Schafer, 23.



