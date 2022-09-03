BTS V awarded for being a steady tax payer, sets example

BTS idol Kim Taehyung popularly known as V has been given the appreciation award recently for being one of the most regular tax payers and contributing to the city’s revenue.

As per PinkVilla, the award ceremony was arranged by city’s Mayor Lee Dong-hwan in honor of V and 5 other corporations, who have successfully paid their due taxes.

The 26-year-old idol was unable to attend the event due to a pre-set personal schedule, however his father received the award on his behalf.

For those unaware, V has been a part of the legendary South Korean septet since its debut in 2013. He received fame globally and the band has also earned a lot over the past nine years.

The ARMY was glad to know that V had made it to the list of elite singers in their 20s, who were awarded for their tax paying.