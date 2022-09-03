 
close
Saturday September 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Vikings: Lagertha actress shows love for on-screen son Alexander Ludwig

Vikings: Lagertha actress shows love for on-screen son Alexander Ludwig

By Web Desk
September 03, 2022
Vikings: Lagertha actress shows love for on-screen son Alexander Ludwig

Alexander Ludwig, who rose to global fame for his stellar performance in hit TV series "Vikings", has released his music album.

His onscreen mother from the hit show played by Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick used her Instagram to promote the album titled "Highway 99".

Vikings: Lagertha actress shows love for on-screen son Alexander Ludwig

Winnick played the role of Lagertha, the mother of Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) in "Vikings".