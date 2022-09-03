Vikings: Lagertha actress shows love for on-screen son Alexander Ludwig

Alexander Ludwig, who rose to global fame for his stellar performance in hit TV series "Vikings", has released his music album.
His onscreen mother from the hit show played by Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick used her Instagram to promote the album titled "Highway 99".
Winnick played the role of Lagertha, the mother of Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) in "Vikings".
Meghan Markle has been accused of incessantly 'whining' about her life after marrying Prince Harry
Britney Spears lashed out at her son Jayden James for defending his grandfather for keeping her in a conservatorship
Meghan Markle is being called out for ‘intentionally mimicking’ her mother-in-law Princess Diana
Meghan Markle branded ‘out of touch’ for comments made during Mariah Carey chat
Meghan Markle is getting slammed by The Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel
Netflix's Partner in Track becomes a big hit four days after its release and the stars are grateful for the support.