Leonardo DiCaprio’s phenomenon of only dating women half his age explained

Leonardo DiCaprio's rule of only dating women half his age has become the hot topic for social media users ever since his latest breakup.
The Titanic star’s fans have bizarre theories regarding his dating habits and proving those speculations to be true, DiCaprio recently parted ways with Camila Morrone after she turned 25.
Explaining the phenomenon of the superstar, a psychologist Emma Kenny told The Sun, "He is in a highly unusual position, which allows him to pick and choose whoever he wishes to be with.”
“Until he grows either bored, or recognizes that his partner wishes to move to more secure ground through marriage, or by having children," she added.
"The ages of the women he dates, and the point at which their relationships end seems to coincide with these life markers," the psychologist shared.
She went on to claim that it's because DiCaprio has “no intention of giving up his adventures” and doesn't want to “conform to a societal blueprint.”
Previously, the superstar was linked with Gisele Bündchen, Bar Rafaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, Nina Agdal and none of them were 26 or above when he dated them.
Ha Sung Woon get infected with Covid-19 just a few days before his enlistment date for the military
Madonna's cryptic posts came just a couple days after she opened up about her two marriages and sex life
Prince Charles is reportedly paying ‘highly unusual’ visits to his mother, Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle has been compared to Amber Heard, who was convicted of defaming her ex-Johnny Depp
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s body language around each other have been laid bare by an expert
Meghan Markle reportedly threating Queen Elizabeth with an entire ‘vault of secrets’