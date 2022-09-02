Prince William told himself THESE 'brave' words over death of Princess Diana

Prince William strengthened himself for the sake of his brother and the monarchy after the death of Princess Diana.

The Duke of Cambridge, who was merely a teenager at the time of his mother's death, decided he would not let the tragedy 'break him.'

In the 2017 ITV documentary 'Diana, Our Mother' William spoke: "It’ll either make or break you. And I wouldn’t let it break me, I wanted it to make me. I wanted her to be proud of the person I'd become.

"I didn't want her worried or her legacy to be, you know, that William and/or Harry were completely and utterly devastated by it."

He said: "People wanted to grab us, to touch us.

"They were shouting, wailing, literally wailing at us, throwing flowers, and yelling, sobbing, breaking down, people fainted, collapsed. It was a very alien environment.

"I couldn’t understand why everyone wanted to cry as loud as they did and show such emotion as they did when they didn’t really know our mother.

"I did feel a bit protective at times about that. You didn’t even know her – why and how are you so upset? Now looking back, I have learnt to understand what it was she gave the world and what she gave a lot of people," he established.