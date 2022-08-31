Madonna dishes on the biggest regret of her life

Madonna has recently revealed the biggest regret of her life in a candid confession on YouTube.



According to Metro, the singer was seen answering 50 questions from fans, which were based on her new music album, career, guilty pleasures and regrets in her life on her channel.

While responding to a question about her decision that she thought wasn’t the best idea, the 67-year-old admitted, “Getting married.”

The songstress later added for clarification, “Both times.”

For the unversed, the Holiday singer married Sean Penn in 1985 before splitting in 1989. She was later married to Guy Ritchie between 2000 and 2008.

The songstress mentioned that her second marriage was suffocating her as an artist as she wasn’t able to express herself.

“There were times I felt incarcerated. I wasn't really allowed to be myself. You've got to find someone who accepts who you are and is comfortable with that,” she disclosed in a 2015 interview.

In addition to regrets, Madonna also discussed about her inspiration, adding, “If you are a curious person and you're paying attention to life you'll never stop being inspired."

Meanwhile, the singer is currently working on a movie based on her life.

