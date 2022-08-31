Meghan Markle 'stopped in her tracks' after Mariah Carey called her 'diva'

Meghan Markle was seen searching for words after singer Mariah Carey called her a 'diva'.
The Duchess of Sussex welcomed the Without You hitmaker on the second episode of her podcast Archetypes and discussed the struggles of being a mixed-race woman in America.
Unravelling the definition of a "diva", Meghan said: "That’s really important for people to remember that there might be this persona, this diva thing we can play into.
"It’s not something I connect to but for you, it’s been a huge part."
Ms Carey responded: "You give us diva moments sometimes Meghan. Don’t even act like."
Meghan replied: "What kind of diva moments do I give you?"
Ms Carey chimed in: "Don’t act like you… it’s also the visual."
The former senior royal then responded: "Oh, it’s the look."
Meghan later told the cameras: "It stopped me in my tracks. When she called me a diva.
"You couldn't see me obviously, but I started to sweat a little bit," quipped Meghan.
