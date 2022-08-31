 
close
Wednesday August 31, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Meghan Markle 'stopped in her tracks' after Mariah Carey called her 'diva'

Meghan Markle is blushing as Mariah Carey praises her striking personality

By Web Desk
August 31, 2022
Meghan Markle stopped in her tracks after Mariah Carey called her diva
Meghan Markle 'stopped in her tracks' after Mariah Carey called her 'diva'

Meghan Markle was seen searching for words after  singer Mariah Carey called her a 'diva'.

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed the Without You hitmaker on the second episode of her podcast Archetypes and discussed the struggles of being a mixed-race woman in America.

Unravelling the definition of a "diva", Meghan said: "That’s really important for people to remember that there might be this persona, this diva thing we can play into.

"It’s not something I connect to but for you, it’s been a huge part."

Ms Carey responded: "You give us diva moments sometimes Meghan. Don’t even act like."

Meghan replied: "What kind of diva moments do I give you?"

Ms Carey chimed in: "Don’t act like you… it’s also the visual."

The former senior royal then responded: "Oh, it’s the look."

Meghan later told the cameras: "It stopped me in my tracks. When she called me a diva.

"You couldn't see me obviously, but I started to sweat a little bit," quipped Meghan.