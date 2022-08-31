 
August 30, 2022
Entertainment

Sarah Hyland steps out for first time since tying knot with Wells Adams

Accompanying a stunning black and white photo of her in her wedding gown Sarah wrote, 'A train as long as our engagement.'

By Web Desk
August 31, 2022

Sarah Hyland is showing off her new status as a married woman as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday, wearing a wifey cap.

A little more than a week after marrying Wells Adams the 31-year-old Modern Family alum dressed casually in leggings and a hat that read 'wifey,' a nod to her new title.

Her long, brunette locks streamed out from underneath the light-colored cap and she walked in a pair of mules.

Sarah tied the knot with Adam, 38, earlier this month at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara.

Photo credits: DailyMail

It followed the couple's three-year engagement, which the actress poked fun at in an Instagram post.

Accompanying a stunning black and white photo of her in her wedding gown she wrote, 'A train as long as our engagement.'