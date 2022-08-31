Sarah Hyland steps out for first time since tying knot with Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland is showing off her new status as a married woman as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday, wearing a wifey cap.
A little more than a week after marrying Wells Adams the 31-year-old Modern Family alum dressed casually in leggings and a hat that read 'wifey,' a nod to her new title.
Her long, brunette locks streamed out from underneath the light-colored cap and she walked in a pair of mules.
Sarah tied the knot with Adam, 38, earlier this month at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara.
It followed the couple's three-year engagement, which the actress poked fun at in an Instagram post.
Accompanying a stunning black and white photo of her in her wedding gown she wrote, 'A train as long as our engagement.'
