Sarah Hyland steps out for first time since tying knot with Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland is showing off her new status as a married woman as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday, wearing a wifey cap.

A little more than a week after marrying Wells Adams the 31-year-old Modern Family alum dressed casually in leggings and a hat that read 'wifey,' a nod to her new title.

Her long, brunette locks streamed out from underneath the light-colored cap and she walked in a pair of mules.

Sarah tied the knot with Adam, 38, earlier this month at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara.

Photo credits: DailyMail

It followed the couple's three-year engagement, which the actress poked fun at in an Instagram post.

Accompanying a stunning black and white photo of her in her wedding gown she wrote, 'A train as long as our engagement.'



