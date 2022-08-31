 
Meghan Markle's interview is a teaser of Prince Harry's new bombshell book?

Prince Harry's book, which is set to hit shelves later this year, could make some shocking revelations

By Web Desk
August 31, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not seem to stop making headlines with their surprising moves and shocking revelations.

The Duchess of Sussex has sat down with The Cut's journalist Allison P. Davies for the most revealing interview since her infamous tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan, who quitted the royal job with her husband  in 2020 and moved to America for new life, has  discussed  about her husband Prince Harry his father Prince Charles, her child Archie, Oprah Interview, and also dubbed herself as the real princess in her  new interview with the US magazine.

The Duchess' latest interview and two episodes of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, seemingly alerted the royal family that the Duke of Sussex's memoir, which is set to hit shelves later this year, could make some shocking revelations.

Some royal experts  think that it was a teaser of her  husband Prince Harry's   highly-anticipated book  that may  reveal untold stories about  the Sussex and some members of the royal family.