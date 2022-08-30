Ashton Kutcher opens up about his physical transformation, Mila Kunis' support

The actor and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher opened up about his physical transformation and his family support throughout the process in the latest interview.



The 44-year-old actor recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight and revealed that he's dropped 12 lbs while training for the 2022 New York City Marathon, which is scheduled for November 6.

"The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body. I've lost about 12 lbs.," he told the outlet, adding that "my wife [Mila Kunis] has been super supportive."

Kutcher said dedicating himself to the process has taught him that "surrounding myself with a support system makes hard things much easier.

The That 70s Show actor explained that his family — Kunis, 38, and their two kids, son Dimitri Portwood, 5, and daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 7 — is his motivation to cross the finish line this fall.

"My baseline 'why' comes down to leaving life better than what it was given to me. My daily motivator is my kids and family," he told ET.

Kutcher is also participating in the upcoming marathon to raise money and awareness for Thorn, which works to build technology to defend children from sexual abuse and eliminate child sexual abuse material from the internet.



