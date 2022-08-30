Meghan Markle’s ‘killer blow’ to Sussexes’ relationship with royal family

Meghan Markle stirred up a massive buzz with her shocking claims in the recent bombshell interview with The Cut magazine, taking aim at the royal family,

According to an expert, the Sussex’s recent statements ‘destroyed all hopes’ of fixing tensions among the royal family members.

Daily Mail royal editor Russell Myers called the “breath-taking comparisons with the struggle of freedom fighter Nelson Mandela and stomach-churning anecdotes about palm trees".

“This latest Meghan Markle tirade is certain to be the killer blow to any relationship the family may care to have with the Duke and Duchess of La La Land,” the expert said.

He further noted that the Suits alum’s interview was “filled with more fantasy that The Lord of the Rings” and is “another preposterous version of her ‘truth’".