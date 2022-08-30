Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of Jonas Brothers' concert:’ You were incredible’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is sharing beautiful glimpses from the Jonas Brothers concert.

The Baywatch actress attended a fully packed concert by the Jonas brothers and shared a series of pictures from the concert in Mexico City.

Photo credits: DailyMail

She also shared a picture of herself posing with her hubby, Nick Jonas, and praised him. She wrote, “You were incredible tonight, Nick Jonas.”

Photo credits: DailyMail

Nick also posted on Instagram and shared a colorful photo with his ladylove sitting with a small round table between them.

Kevin, 34, and Joe, 33, will team up with Nick again on Tuesday for a Jonas Brothers concert at the indoor Mexico City Arena.



