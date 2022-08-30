 
August 30, 2022
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of Jonas Brothers' concert:’ You were incredible’

Priyanka Chopra penned a beautiful note appreciating her hubby, Nick Jonas' performance

By Web Desk
August 30, 2022

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is sharing beautiful glimpses from the Jonas Brothers concert.

The Baywatch actress attended a fully packed concert by the Jonas brothers and shared a series of pictures from the concert in Mexico City.

Photo credits: DailyMail
She also shared a picture of herself posing with her hubby, Nick Jonas, and praised him. She wrote, “You were incredible tonight, Nick Jonas.”

Photo credits: DailyMail
Nick also posted on Instagram and shared a colorful photo with his ladylove sitting with a small round table between them.

Kevin, 34, and Joe, 33, will team up with Nick again on Tuesday for a Jonas Brothers concert at the indoor Mexico City Arena. 