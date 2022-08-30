Meghan Markle seemingly declares war on royal family with her new claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to America for new life, seemingly declared war on their royal relatives.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently sat down with The Cut's journalist Allison P. Davies for the most revealing interview since her infamous tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey, has apparently alerted the royal family with her new claims.

In the beginning of the chat, Prince Harry's wife left the interviewer shock with her remarks, asking: 'Do you want to know a secret?'

Ms Davis writes in The Cut: "In the lull in conversation, Meghan turns to me and leans forward to ask in a conspiratorial hush, 'Do you want to know a secret?'

The Duchess wants to build her own kingdom as she dubbed herself 'real-life princess' in new interview, adding that girls have 'power to create a life greater than any fairy tale.'

Meghan went on: "I don’t mean that in terms of ‘You could marry a prince one day. I mean you can find love. You can find happiness. You can be up against what could feel like the greatest obstacle and then you can find happiness again.”

She also discussed how two families were torn apart. She also spoke of Prince Harry's relationship with his father and discussed her son Archie and her deep love with Harry.

The Cut's journalist Allison P. Davies, who interviewed Meghan, says the Duchess is "still very aware" of her royal status despite her high-profile exit from the Royal Family.

However, Meghan Markle has come under fire for the comments, some royal experts with GB News' Colin Brazier suggesting that royal status is not "awarded", it is "earned". In a tweet, Mr Brazier said: "Princess Anne is a 'real life princess'. In that she turns out to hundreds of mundane, low-profile events every year. Royal status is not awarded - it is earned. Meghan's idea of being a 'real life princess' is a corruption of this vision; with no place for duty."