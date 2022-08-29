Meghan Markle of Montecito ‘left the Firm behind’: ‘Finally ready to talk’

Meghan Markle sheds light on the real reason she chose to leave the Firm behind after years of tiffs with the British media.

She made the admissions to The Cut, and according to Journalist Allison P. Davis “Meghan notes, she has been through herself and is finally ready to talk about. Progress, however, is a series of steps forward and leaps backward."

The journalist also added, “At this stage, post-royal, there’s no need for her to hold back. She’s flinging open the proverbial doors to her life; as any millennial woman whose feminism was forged in the girlboss era would understand, she has taken a hardship and turned it into content.”

