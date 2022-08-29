Fans express concern over Khloe Kardashian’s shocking weight loss transformation

File footage

Khloe Kardashian looked drop-dead gorgeous as she modeled a sizzling new look from her latest Good American collection.

The Kardashians alum, 38, left fans stunned as she posted a video of herself in a plunging denim bodysuit.

However, the model has now-deleted the video as it sparked massive reaction from her fans over her recent shocking weight loss transformation.

Fans were stunned to see Khloe, who has struggled with her weight in the past, looking slimmer than ever in the striking video as she modeled her impossibly tiny waist, flat stomach, and noticeably smaller frame in the video.

Many of her admirers expressed their concerns that Khloe had gone too far with her weight loss. "Gosh, she's lost too much weight now," one internet user wrote.

"Khloe now looks unhealthy, and so does Kim. Too skinny," another commented. "Wow, this has actually shocked me. This woman must feels so much pressure to look a certain way, and that's so, so, sad," one fan echoed.

Previously, Khloe opened up on her weight loss journey, saying, “I remember when I first begun working out, I was so frustrated that I didn't have this figure in the first week I started working out," she told Glamour magazine.