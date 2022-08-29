BLACKPINK's Lisa crowned with 'Best K-Pop' award at VMAs 2022

BLACKPINK icon Lisa is thankful to YG Entertainment and BLINKS at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
The 25 years old Korean icon took home the award for the 'Best K-Pop' at the VMAs held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday.
The Crossing Field singer won the award for her hit solo album LALISA.
During her acceptance speech, she thanked producer Teddy, YG Entertainment, and BLINKS.
In addition to this, BLACKPINK also won the award for 'Best Metaverse Performance' for their PUBG collaboration Ready For Love.
For those unversed, The MTV Video Music Awards is an award show presented by the cable channel MTV to honor the best in the music video medium for various categories.
Kim Kardashian leaves jaws dropped in a figure-hugging black gown
They were initially slated to wed in August of 2020 but delayed the proceedings due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard insisted that she wasn't in communication with Elon Musk until 2016
Johnny Depp is being blasted for coercing witnesses to ‘lie under oath
Prince Harry warned against releasing his ‘highly incendiary’ memoir
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick shared a video of her makeup routine