Piers Morgan responds to allegations of racist attack on Meghan Markle

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has responded to ‘disgusting and defamatory’ remarks, and allegations of racist attack on Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.



Responding to activist and author Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu’s tweet, Piers Morgan said, “This is a typically disgusting & defamatory tweet from Britain’s most disgusting race-baiter.”

“My views of Ms Markle have nothing to do with her skin colour, and everything to do with the way she trashes the Royal Family whilst fleecing her royal status for massive financial gain,” the outspoken journalist further said.

Earlier, Dr Shola tweeted, “Piers Morgan's latest attack on Meghan Markle is unhinged & other usual media suspects trying to discredit #Archetypes demonstrate their unjustified hate for her.

“It's not criticism (objective or otherwise). It's racially motivated bigoted hate gaslit as 'difference of opinion'.”