BLACKPINK Jennie to debut acting in HBO series

BLACKPINK Jennie is reportedly portraying a bisexual character in the new HBO series The Idol, created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson.

Contrary to the beliefs of BLACKPINK fans, Jennie prominently appears in multiple scenes, originally she was thought of as doing a small cameo role.

American fashion and culture magazine Flaunt reported on the news and revealed that Jennie is playing a secondary character who is bisexual.

As per Koreaboo, the latest trailer released on August 22, gives sapphic vibes, however many netizens bashed it as being queerbaiting.

Many BLACKPINK fans warned the fandom about how the creators of The Idol have a track record of LGBTQIA+ representation.

Jennie plays Jennie Ruby Jane alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, The Weeknd, Suzanna Son, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, and more, which are in the latest series.

The Idol is set against the backdrop of the music industry and is centred around a self-help guru and a modern-day cult leader who gets into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol.





