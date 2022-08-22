Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at ‘rock bottom’ with royals despite planned UK trip

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relations with the royal family are reportedly at ‘rock bottom’, even more so after they announced that they will visit the UK next month, with courtiers suspecting the trip to be a cash grab for Netflix.



Dan Wootton, in his latest column on Mail Online, questioned why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are returning to the UK ‘so soon’ after visiting in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

As per the journalist, many royal aides think that Harry and Meghan want to secure content for their deals with Netflix and Spotify, hinting that the whole trip is ‘commercially driven’.

“Much to their horror, the Sussexes are discovering that the US interest in them is decreasing, as their proximity to the Royal Family and Britain grows ever more distant,” said Wootton.

He then added: “There are suspicions that the UK trip early next month – ostensibly to attend a number of charity events – could be used to create more content for such a TV programme.”

"No wonder trust between the Royal Family and the Sussexes is at rock bottom,” Wootton also stated.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s UK trip comes just about three months after they travelled to the UK from the US with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, for the Queen’s Jubilee. They will be visiting charity events in the country on their visit.