Kendall Jenner goes makeup-free for grocery run in tank top and skirt

Kendall Jenner made a quick pit stop at a grocery store as she ran errands in Los Angeles Saturday.

According to the photos shared by Daily Mail, the 26-year-old supermodel appeared to be makeup- as she stocked up on a few necessary items at the market.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum has been busy promoting her liquor launch which is set to launch a new reserve next month in September.

Photo credit: DailyMail

The gorgeous star looked stunning in a dark green tank top and cream-colored skirt while carrying a tan tote bag which she slung over her shoulder instead of holding a purse or handbag

Kendall’s complexion looked flawless as she rocked a makeup-free look and had long locks to fall down straight past her shoulders.

The Vogue model’s low-key outing comes after she hosted a star-studded party earlier this week on Thursday evening, and guests included Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and his wife, Hailey Bieber.