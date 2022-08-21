Kendall Jenner goes makeup-free for grocery run in tank top and skirt

Kendall Jenner made a quick pit stop at a grocery store as she ran errands in Los Angeles Saturday.
According to the photos shared by Daily Mail, the 26-year-old supermodel appeared to be makeup- as she stocked up on a few necessary items at the market.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum has been busy promoting her liquor launch which is set to launch a new reserve next month in September.
The gorgeous star looked stunning in a dark green tank top and cream-colored skirt while carrying a tan tote bag which she slung over her shoulder instead of holding a purse or handbag
Kendall’s complexion looked flawless as she rocked a makeup-free look and had long locks to fall down straight past her shoulders.
The Vogue model’s low-key outing comes after she hosted a star-studded party earlier this week on Thursday evening, and guests included Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and his wife, Hailey Bieber.
Prince Harry will be revealing bombshell details about royal family in his upcoming memoir
The star-studded wedding ceremony took place at Affleck’s $8 million home in Savannah, Georgia
Korean Singers: Brand reputation rankings August 2022 announced
Prince Harry warned ‘already damaged’ relationship with Prince William is ‘hanging by a thread’ as memoir...
Prince Andrew spent several days alone with the Queen at Balmoral, and they were locked in ‘intense talks’ about...
Prince Harry said, “She’s a fantastic girl. She really is. My brother’s very lucky."