Amber Heard accused of making ‘big mistake’ in Johnny Depp court case

Some fans and supporters of Amber Heard have stepped forward with a theory about one way she could have won the case against Johnny Depp.

According to a Twitter page, under the name ‘LeaveHeardAlone’ the star ended up hiring a file forensic analyst to assess the possible editing of her photographs when she should instead have hired a digital photography expert.

According to the thread, and various commentators, the mistake, made by Mr Depp as well, cost the actor the chance of winning her case against the Pirates star.

In the thread, the writer alleges the duo “missed a critical piece of information” through their decision, and added, “Neither Depp nor Heard hired a digital photography expert to testify (they hired digital file forensic analysts: not the same thing). IMO this was a mistake on Heard's part.”

The thread also accused Mr Depp of doing the same and allegedly using HDR options in his images, which both, saved the original, as well as a more detailed version of the same image.







