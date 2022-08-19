Netflix-Original K-dramas to binge watch with friends and family

Netflix-Original most famous K-drama list

Here is a list of a wide variety of genres of Netflix-Original K-dramas that has become the most-watched and are praised around the world.





They include;

My Liberation Notes Our Blues Business Proposal Twenty-Five Twenty-One





Juvenile Justice

A legal drama series, directed by Hong Jong-chan, Kim Min-suk and starring Kim Hye-soo, Kim Moo-yeol, Lee Sung-min.

Kim Hye-soo plays the protagonist Shim Eun-seok, an elite judge with a cold and distant personality. When she is appointed as the head judge of a juvenile court, she has to manage to fight her aversion to minor offenders as she solves difficult cases in the juvenile court.

This series was on the top 10 list of Netflix's most-watched global dramas. The first episode premiered on February 25, 2022. The series is renewed for a second season.

Trailer:





Business Proposal

This K-drama, initially aired on February 28, is a remake of the webtoon of a similar name. Directed by Park Seon-ho and written by Han Seol-hee and Hong Bo-hee, it stars Ahn Hyo-Seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu, and Seol In-ah.

The story follows Shin Ha-ri, a corporate employee who goes on a blind date in place of her friend. It later turns out that the date is her own boss Kang Tae-moo who then makes a proposal to her.

Business proposal has received global applause and is Netflix’s third-ranking series of all origins, behind only Bridgerton, according to variety.

Trailer:





My Liberation Notes

Starring Lee Min-ki, Kim Ji-won, Son Seok-koo, and Lee El. This slice-of-life series is steered by Kim Seok-yoon.

The story centers around three siblings (Lee Min-ki, Kim Ji-won, and Lee El) and a secretive stranger (Son Seok-koo) who want to escape their monotonous adulthood lives and seek fulfillment and freedom.

This 16 episodes series premiered on April 9 and has 8.7/10 ratings from users.

Trailer:





Our Blues

This slice-of-life story stars Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Han Ji-min, and Kim Woo-bin, and is directed by Kim-kyu tae.

Set against the backdrop of Jeju Island, the bitter-sweet series is about people living and working in the bustling island. Some characters stand on the edge of life, some at the climax and some at the beginning of life but their fates are interconnected.

It is also the eleventh highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history.

Trailer:





Twenty-Five Twenty-One’

This is a coming-of-age story is directed by Jung Ji-hyun and starring Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk, Bona, Choi Hyun-wook and Lee Joo-myung.

The plot is set in Korea during an uneasy year of financial crisis where a teenage fencer crosses paths with a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life. They both fall in love when they are Twenty-Five and Twenty-One.

This drama became a commercial hit and became one of the highest-rated dramas in Korean cable television history. The first episode aired on February 12, 2022, on Netflix.

Trailer:







