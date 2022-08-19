Prince Harry finds it 'bizarre' to see people grieving for his mother Diana

Prince Harry reportedly thinks its ‘bizarre’ for him to see people who did not know his late mother Princess Diana personally grieve over her tragic death, a former royal aide of the late princess told OK! Magazine.
Stewart Pearce, who served as Diana’s personal aide, told the magazine that he believes Prince Harry might address his own grief over losing his mother in his upcoming memoir.
Discussing the same, Pearce said: “Harry often says that it is so bizarre to see people who did not know his mother, except for her public personality, moving such grief…”
He added: “Whereas he found it difficult to cry - and he was intimate to her.”
Princess Diana famously died after getting into a fiery car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36; Prince Harry was just 12 at the time.
Brad Pitt attends Bullet Train promotional event in Seoul despite the ongoing controversy
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been acting as ‘quasi-royals’ amid their visit to the UK
Prince Charles and his alleged rift with his son Prince William have been garnering much attention
Brooklyn Beckham reveals wife Nicola Peltz 'always cries' whenever he surprises her with new ink
Meghan Markle will allegedly meet the Queen in Windsor this September
Meghan Markle attended a special ceremony in a local UK school in 2020