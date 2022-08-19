Prince Harry finds it 'bizarre' to see people grieving for his mother Diana

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly thinks its ‘bizarre’ for him to see people who did not know his late mother Princess Diana personally grieve over her tragic death, a former royal aide of the late princess told OK! Magazine.



Stewart Pearce, who served as Diana’s personal aide, told the magazine that he believes Prince Harry might address his own grief over losing his mother in his upcoming memoir.

Discussing the same, Pearce said: “Harry often says that it is so bizarre to see people who did not know his mother, except for her public personality, moving such grief…”

He added: “Whereas he found it difficult to cry - and he was intimate to her.”

Princess Diana famously died after getting into a fiery car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36; Prince Harry was just 12 at the time.