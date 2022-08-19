Prince William to visit US next month, meeting with Prince Harry unlikely

Duke of Cambridge Prince William is headed to New York next month to attend the Earthshot Prize innovation summit.



The summit will be held on September 21 in New York City during NYC Climate Week and 775 Session of the UN General Assembly.

The Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies announced they will co-host the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

Duke of Cambridge Prince William, who is second in line to British throne, will attend and address the assembled guests alongside Michael R. Bloomberg, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions.

Meanwhile, royal experts have claimed that Prince William is unlikely to meet Harry when he travels to New York.

It will be Prince William's first public visit to the US since his younger brother, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, moved to California in 2020.