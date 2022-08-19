Prince Harry not safe in the UK because of ‘what he was born into’

file footage

Prince Harry will never be completely safe in the UK and will always be a ‘target’ for the rest of his life because of what he was born into, a royal expert has said as per Express UK.



Royal author and expert Robert Jobson sounded off on the Duke of Sussex’s impending visit to the UK next month, and said that it is pertinent that he be given adequate security as he deserves it because of ‘who he is.’

Jobson said: “If we have a royal family to look after him and his family, he is a target because of who he is and what he was born into.”

“I actually think this is utterly ridiculous, just imagine the story around the world that the Queen’s grandson and family are involved in an incident when they come over and we did nothing to protect them,” the expert continued.

Prince Harry notably fought a case against the UK Home Office denying him royal police protection in the UK, which he won.

It is pertinent to note that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have paid for their own security in the US ever since they stepped down as senior members and relocated.