 
close
Friday August 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Queen’s ‘favourite’ grandchild works in garden for minimum wage

Queen’s ‘favourite’ grandchild, Lady Louise Windsor has got herself a job at a garden over the summer

By Web Desk
August 19, 2022
Queen’s ‘favourite’ grandchild works in garden for minimum wage
Queen’s ‘favourite’ grandchild works in garden for minimum wage

Queen’s ‘favourite’ grandchild, Lady Louise Windsor has got herself a job at a garden over the summer where she has been working for several days at a minimum wage.

Prince Edwards and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s 18-year-old has been earning £6.63 per hour since finishing her A-levels in June.

The royal family member, who resides in a £ 30 million mansion in Bagshot Park, Surrey, is reportedly working as a helper in the garden where she greets customers and also helps in pruning and potting plants.

One customer told The Sun, “I knew the cost-of-living crisis was bad, but I didn't think I'd ever see a grandchild of the Queen working in a garden centre.”

“The staff seemed to adore her. It's not every day you buy your begonias off a royal,” another shopper expressed while a third commented: “I couldn't believe it was Lady Louise, I had to look twice.”

“She is a really modest and sweet young woman who is polite and attentive to customers. She seemed to be loving the job.

“You'd never imagine the Queen's granddaughter would take on a role working behind a till,” the customer added.