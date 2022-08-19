Queen’s ‘favourite’ grandchild works in garden for minimum wage

Queen’s ‘favourite’ grandchild, Lady Louise Windsor has got herself a job at a garden over the summer where she has been working for several days at a minimum wage.
Prince Edwards and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s 18-year-old has been earning £6.63 per hour since finishing her A-levels in June.
The royal family member, who resides in a £ 30 million mansion in Bagshot Park, Surrey, is reportedly working as a helper in the garden where she greets customers and also helps in pruning and potting plants.
One customer told The Sun, “I knew the cost-of-living crisis was bad, but I didn't think I'd ever see a grandchild of the Queen working in a garden centre.”
“The staff seemed to adore her. It's not every day you buy your begonias off a royal,” another shopper expressed while a third commented: “I couldn't believe it was Lady Louise, I had to look twice.”
“She is a really modest and sweet young woman who is polite and attentive to customers. She seemed to be loving the job.
“You'd never imagine the Queen's granddaughter would take on a role working behind a till,” the customer added.
Prince Harry is a ‘legitimate target’ in the UK and will remain so ‘for the rest of his life’, a royal expert...
The investigator that dealt with Diana’s death breaks down conversation with young and griezing Prince William, Harry
Linda Evangelista revealed last year that a failed cosmetic procedure left her 'brutally disfigured'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gearing up to make their much-anticipated trip to the UK next month
Prince William and Harry's rift would have made Princess Diana feel sad
Scott Disick 'throwing himself into work as a distraction' to get over Kourtney Kardashian