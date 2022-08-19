Queen’s ‘favourite’ grandchild works in garden for minimum wage

Queen’s ‘favourite’ grandchild, Lady Louise Windsor has got herself a job at a garden over the summer where she has been working for several days at a minimum wage.

Prince Edwards and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s 18-year-old has been earning £6.63 per hour since finishing her A-levels in June.

The royal family member, who resides in a £ 30 million mansion in Bagshot Park, Surrey, is reportedly working as a helper in the garden where she greets customers and also helps in pruning and potting plants.

One customer told The Sun, “I knew the cost-of-living crisis was bad, but I didn't think I'd ever see a grandchild of the Queen working in a garden centre.”

“The staff seemed to adore her. It's not every day you buy your begonias off a royal,” another shopper expressed while a third commented: “I couldn't believe it was Lady Louise, I had to look twice.”

“She is a really modest and sweet young woman who is polite and attentive to customers. She seemed to be loving the job.

“You'd never imagine the Queen's granddaughter would take on a role working behind a till,” the customer added.