Demi Lovato pleads with aspiring child stars wanting a ‘bite of Hollywood’

Award-winning singer and songwriter Demi Lovato has just issued a dire warning about attaining fame at a young age and has warned kids about the dangers of Hollywood.



The singer made this admission during her latest interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

In the interview, she started by pointing out how "If you’re 15 and you’re making mistakes it's magnified."

Amid such fears, "So if I were to have kids, cause I’ve thought about this, and they come to me and say ‘Mom I wanna be in the industry,' I would have to say ‘please wait until you’re 18, give yourself a childhood’."

Before concluding she also offered some insight into her thought process and explained, "My reason why is that you don’t have a sense of who you are honestly until you’re twenties."

The singer has been open and honest about her relationships with her parents and how 'everything really changed' once she started earning more and supporting her family with the monthly expenses.