Meghan Markle's mother Doria takes care of Archie and Lilibet in absence of Sussexes?

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland, who resides in Los Angeles, reportedly shares a strong bond with her two young grandchildren, Archie Harrison and Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex purchased their Montecito mansion in 2020 after relocating from the UK to America, but Doria already had her own property in Los Angeles that she inherited in 2011.



Meghan's mom can visit Archie and Lilibet on daily basis as she resides under two hours' drive from her daughter's home.

There are speculations and rumours that Doria takes care of her grandchildren in absence of Harry and Meghan. Some royal fans think that Lilibet and Archie would be sharing close bond with their grandmother.

Doria's beautiful property looks like it belongs in a holiday brochure. Photos of the exterior show it is complete with a clay roof, lime green exterior, a bay window and palm trees framing either side of the front walkway.