Jennifer Lopez takes her and Ben Affleck's kids to Broadway performance of ‘Into the Wild’

After spending an exotic honeymoon in Paris, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are set to host a lavish wedding ceremony in Georgia.

Ahead of their three-day wedding festivities, the Marry Me star, 52, decided to spend some quality time with her expanded time.

J.Lo made a rare appearance in New York City this week where she was joined by her children, 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, as well as hubby Affleck's eldest two kids, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, to a showing of Broadway's Into the Woods.

The glam diva caused a stir among the audience as she arrived a full 20 minutes late for the performance.

“The entire audience turned to watch,” an audience member told the media outlet, adding, she “kept dancing in her seat — even to ballads, and applauding loudly with her hands up over her head.”

Lopez looked incredible in a head-to-toe pink and lavender sequins gown.

Affleck and Lopez are having a big, lavish wedding celebration this weekend, one month after tying the knot in Las Vegas.

The three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” is expected to begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, the ceremony on Saturday, and a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.