A$AP Rocky charged for pulling a gun on former friend

A$AP Rocky has been charged in Los Angeles with two felonies for allegedly pulling a gun on a former friend and firing twice in his direction, prosecutors say. Representatives of the rapper didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The rap musician pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to two felony charges of assault with a firearm connected to a November shooting of a former friend in Hollywood.
Rocky, 33, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom standing next to his attorney, who affirmed to a judge that the artist was entering a not guilty plea.
Prosecutors allege that Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a man during a "heated discussion," according to a statement from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.
In a later run-in, Rocky drew the handgun and fired twice in the direction of the man, who sustained a minor injury, the statement said.
In August 2019, Rocky received a suspended sentence for his role in a brawl in Stockholm.
The rapper and two members of his entourage were convicted of kicking and beating a 19-year-old man after an argument. They had told the court they acted in self defense.
Rocky and musician Rihanna welcomed their baby boy in May, according to media reports..Reuters
