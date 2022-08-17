Taylor Swift was turned down for a part in Twilight's New Moon: Here’s why

Taylor Swift’s fans would be shocked to know that the singer was about to be cast as an extra in a popular movie Twilight: New Moon. However, the director seemingly rejected her because he thought “she would steal the focus from the movie”.



According to Independent, Chris Weitz, who directed the second Twilight movie, shared that he “reluctantly had to deny her the part of an extra in the background in a podcast interview with The Twilight Effect with Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe.

“Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard, and Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie, not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard!’” mentioned Weitz.

He continued, “She would be someone at the cafeteria, or the diner or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie.’”

Weitz though turned down the proposition, mainly because he believed the “surprise appearance of a major celebrity would distract from the rest of the movie”.

“The hardest thing for me was to be like, the moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything,” he explained.

Weitz knew that he lost the opportunity to hang out with the musician, but he remarked, “sometimes you make decisions thinking this is for the best of the movie”.