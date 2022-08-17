AR Rahman’s throwback picture wins the internet

AR Rahman has always ruled hearts through his soulful music, and the Kun Faya Kun artist conquered them once again with a sweet throwback moment.
Recently, Rahman took to Instagram to share a beautifully nostalgic childhood picture and captioned it “50 years ago.”
The picture is a throwback of him as a child and naturally, fans couldn’t stop adoring the child who turned out to be a legendary musician.
A few weeks ago, Rahman also posted a picture of his son Ameen with megastar Shah Rukh Khan, which was captured at the wedding of actress Nayanthara.
