Anurag Kashyap slams Aditya Chopra after ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, ‘Shamshera’ failure

Anurag Kashyap criticized Aditya Chopra after back-to-back failures by YRF

Anurag Kashyap recently broke silence over back-to-back failures by YRF, a banner that is struggling to strike the right chord with audience as three of its last releases failed to work at the box office.

Kashyap was asked to give his opinion on the failure of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj, and Shamshera, to which he said, “You have one person sitting in a cave, who doesn’t know the world outside, dictating how everybody should be making their films and telling them what to do.”

“Obviously, you’re digging your own grave. You have to empower people, you can’t dictate terms,” Kashyap added.

He further added, “If Aditya Chopra has hired a bunch of people, he needs to empower them and not dictate them, not control the casting, not control everything.”

“Sit in your office, hire good people if you trust them, and let them make their film. Which is the mistake he makes. He doesn’t let them be,” the Gangs of Wasseypur maker stated.

Kashyap is currently promoting his film Dobaara, releasing on August 19, 2022.