Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘spinning royal plot’ when ‘Prince William’s away’

Royal experts question Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s intentions behind making a return to the UK, given that Prince William will be away.

This allegation has been issued by royal commentator Angela Levin, in her latest Twitter post.

There, she began by questioning the couple’s intentions behind planning their trip when Prince William is away.

Her tweet read, "Harry and Meghan coming to UK for 'charities close to their hearts.' Will the Queen be in Balmoral, and William in USA for Earthshot?"

Before concluding she further went on to ponder, "Is this part of an attempt at an alternative royal family? Odd time otherwise before H's 'bombshell' memoir."