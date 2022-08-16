Liam Hemsworth parts ways with Gabriella Brooks after three years of dating, source reveals

Liam Hemsworth and Australian model Gabriella Brooks have reportedly broken up after almost three years of dating, the source claimed.
According to OK magazine, a source close to The Hunger Games alum mentioned that the actor “ended things a couple of months ago” which seemingly left the model “heartbroken”.
Sharing the reason of this split, the insider disclosed, “He didn’t want to be tied down and work has picked up since the pandemic ended.”
For the unversed, Hemsworth first met Brooks in December 2019 at a lunch with his parents Leonie and Craig Hemsworth.
“Craig and Leonie adore Gabriella. They think she’s a much better fit for their son than Miley,” said the source.
The Dressmaker star and the television personality remained quiet about their relationship as the latter believed that some things “important and sacred” should be “kept to yourself”.
Before his romantic link-up with Brooks, the 32-year-old actor split from ex-wife Miley Cyrus in August 2019 and later he dated to actress Maddison Brown for a brief period.
Prince Harry is all set to address the WellChild Awards in London on September 8
Meghan Markle was recently slammed by a royal expert as the Duchess gears up to visit the UK
Princess Anne once suffered a microphone blunder which unveiled her candid feelings
Prince Harry’s underpants, reportedly from a wild night out in Las Vegas in 2012, are up for auction
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck will throw a bash for friends and family this weekend after LA wedding
Meghan Markle’s dreams of one day occupying the White House are reportedly in ‘tatters’